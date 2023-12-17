A day in the life of the Chinese people, with photos explained. China Rising Radio Sinoland 231217
Comments from fans about this "Vignettes of China" series,
What you are doing is truly fabulous, exceptional -- don't have words.
Thank you so much for sharing this.
It’s an extraordinary account and presentation of the multi-faceted China, and so right your comments, pointing to the differences with the west.
Marvelous, Jeff.
You have no idea how much I wished I would be traveling with you these days... Maybe one day...
Thank you - Thank you - Thank you.
EU threats
https://x.com/44_Days/status/1733809773571608856?s=20
Mao memorabilia menu sold for €250,000
https://x.com/44_Days/status/1734203058412834965?s=20
Vignettes
https://x.com/44_Days/status/1734520433699864601?s=20
China Writers’ Group email exchange
https://x.com/44_Days/status/1735211109982838804?s=20
China government flow chart
https://x.com/44_Days/status/1735215274683519041?s=20
Death penalty for high corruption
https://x.com/44_Days/status/1735311988597707057?s=20
China vs. West government approval ratings
https://x.com/44_Days/status/1735546787950219557?s=20
Rural foods, taro root and sweet potatoes
https://x.com/44_Days/status/1735554471256584260?s=20
Restaurants promote culture and tradition
https://x.com/44_Days/status/1735571694536839387?s=20
Fish skin delicacies
https://x.com/44_Days/status/1735573686269116656?s=20
