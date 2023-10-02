Discover more from Seek Truth From Facts Foundation
A Day in the Life of the Chinese People-2023.10.1
Here's a comment from a fan about these posts: "Terrific. Makes me examine my own life"... I know how he feels, every time I hit the streets of China and talk to the people.
2020 = 2023 end of September
https://x.com/44_Days/status/1707856206432526458?s=20
Business accountability scoreboard
https://x.com/44_Days/status/1707861227320529298?s=20
Mid-Autumn Festival last night
https://x.com/44_Days/status/1707863370416931137?s=20
Kids at Mid-Autumn Festival
https://x.com/44_Days/status/1707865131672314326?s=20
Boar penis stew
https://x.com/44_Days/status/1707867916300132546?s=20
Happy gymnast girl
https://x.com/44_Days/status/1707869209722789900?s=20
Ancestral prayer altar
https://x.com/44_Days/status/1707874493321072949?s=20
Clever beer marketing
https://x.com/44_Days/status/1707878745502363743?s=20
October 1 flags
https://x.com/44_Days/status/1707881103116406865?s=20
