Share this postA day in the life of China Writers’ Group: a typical thread. Now you can appreciate why I am so thankful, honored and humbled to have created it. I learn so much!jeffjbrown.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesOtherA day in the life of China Writers’ Group: a typical thread. Now you can appreciate why I am so thankful, honored and humbled to have created it. I learn so much!You can access all the CWG members @ http://seektruthfromfacts.orgJeff J BrownAug 24, 20233Share this postA day in the life of China Writers’ Group: a typical thread. Now you can appreciate why I am so thankful, honored and humbled to have created it. I learn so much!jeffjbrown.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesOtherShare https://seektruthfromfacts.org/cwg/a-day-in-the-life-of-the-china-writers-group-a-typical-thread-now-you-can-appreciate-why-i-am-so-thankful-honored-and-humbled-to-have-created-it/Share Seek Truth From Facts Foundation3Share this postA day in the life of China Writers’ Group: a typical thread. Now you can appreciate why I am so thankful, honored and humbled to have created it. I learn so much!jeffjbrown.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesOtherShare