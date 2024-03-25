It’s War: The Real Meat Grinder Starts Now. No more shadow play. It’s now in the open. No holds barred. By: Pepe Escobar.
https://strategic-culture.su/news/2024/03/23/its-war-real-meat-grinder-starts-now/
Chef Patrice Greanville serves up a heady buffet for your knowledge and understanding! 22 courses. Bon appetit!
https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2024/03/25/chef-patrice-greanville-serves-up-a-heady-buffet-for-your-knowledge-and-understanding-22-courses-bon-appetit/
Comments
Top
New
Community
No posts