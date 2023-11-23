Discover more from Seek Truth From Facts Foundation
Geopolitics, economies, military and technology, with a focus on China and the Global Majority versus the West.
2 Seek Truth From Facts guest articles and a CWG article on the new "Napoleon" movie
Thought-provoking weekend reading to break free from the Big Lie Propaganda Machine
The one article to read if you’re planning to see the new ‘Napoleon’ movie. Modern political history makes no sense if Napoleon is not a leftist revolutionary. By: Ramin Mazaheri
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2023/11/22/the-one-article-to-read-if-youre-planning-to-see-the-new-napoleon-movie/
Solitary confinement: Voluntary and involuntary psychic insulation. By: Thomas P. Wilkinson
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/guess-submissions/solitary-confinement-voluntary-and-involuntary-psychic-insulation/
Hizbullah: "You Don't See Them...They See You!" By: Brett Redmayne-Titley
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/guess-submissions/hizbullah-you-dont-see-them-they-see-you-by-brett-redmayne-titley/
there was a man called Napoleon, in a movie truth and facts are not important as long as we are entertained