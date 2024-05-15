14 fab posts from Dr. Kwan Lee. Where else but China Writers' Group! Apologies to Kwan for getting backed up. I'm exploring the wild lands of Northern Guangdong, along the Hunan border. YOWZER!
Featuring Pepe Escobar, Bruce Lee, Lee Camp, Chinese robots and supercities, plus much more...
1-China Now Has Superiority in Satellite Navigation. Beidou (BDS) is better than GPS. This means decades of commercial dominance for China. Also the trading system with the Gulf States. – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/china-now-had-superiority-in-satellite-navigation-beidou-bds-is-better-than-gps-this-means-decades-of-commercial-dominance/
2-How the US Lost the Trade War in South America – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/how-the-us-lost-the-trade-war-in-south-america/
3-50% of Top AI Researchers are Chinese. Graphene Semi-Conductors & Cao Yuan, the Chinese having discovered graphene superconductivity – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/50-of-top-ai-researchers-are-chinese-graphene-semi-conductors/
4-China’s Super Cities with more than 10 million people. SHENZHEN, World’s Most Futuristic City and a look at the inchoate China’s Perfect City : XIONG’AN (Hebei). CHONGQING and GUANGZHOU – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/china-super-cities-with-more-than-10-000-000-people/
5-Why China lets US troops in Taiwan ? Essential information and Incisive insights offered by Fernando Munoz Bernal – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/why-china-lets-us-troops-in-taiwan-essential-information-and-incisive-insights-offered-by-fernando-munoz-bernal/
6-Awesome 李 小 龍 Bruce Lee (1940-1973）Moments – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/bruce-lee-moments/
7-600 Million Chinese people live on $140 a month – REALLY ? – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/600-million-chinese-people-live-on-140-a-month-really/
8-China is more democratic than the US or UK. China has the kind of government that George Washington (1732-1799) envisioned for the USA – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/china-is-more-democratic-than-the-us-or-uk/
9-Some misunderstandings about the CPC and China’s governance – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/some-misunderstandings-about-the-cpc-and-chinas-governance/
10-The West is more Communist than China : or is it ? – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-west-is-more-communist-than-china-or-is-it/
11-Pepe Escobar’s Latest Geopolitical Insights, an article on Dedollarization plus a SCOOP (?) from Clayton Morris about DEDOLLARIZATION – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/pepe-escobars-latest-geopolitical-insights-an-article-on-dedollarization-plus-a-scoop-about-dedollarization/
12-Chinese robots will not replace Chinese workers. They will replace ours. – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/chinese-robots-will-not-replace-chinese-workers-they-will-replace-ours/
13-Lee Camp told you a “secret” concerning the PETRODOLLAR but let me tell you another one concerning the PETROYUAN – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/lee-camp-told-you-a-secret-concerning-the-petrodollar-but-let-me-tell-you-another-one-concerning-the-petroyuan/
14-DE-DOLLARIZATION GLOBAL BOMBSHELL. Pepe Escobar’s second scoop for year 2024 : THE UNIT for P.E.A.C.E. and G.L.O.R.Y. A word on his latest book * EURASIA v. NATOstan * – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/de-dollarization-global-bombshell-pepe-escobars-second-scoop-of-the-year-the-unit/