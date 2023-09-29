Discover more from Seek Truth From Facts Foundation
China and the West in geopolitics, economies, military and technology
Over 7,000 subscribers
Continue reading
10 visual treats on the streets of China!
Daily news on the streets of China: https://twitter.com/44_Days
Neighborhood cops
https://x.com/44_Days/status/1707146992760353277?s=20
Anime show
https://x.com/44_Days/status/1707149907646403062?s=20
Tutoring center
https://x.com/44_Days/status/1707152722313830479?s=20
Battery stations
https://x.com/44_Days/status/1707154319878025399?s=20
School’s out
https://x.com/44_Days/status/1707156733951709466?s=20
High-end cars
https://x.com/44_Days/status/1707158573891871034?s=20
Call the port managers
https://x.com/44_Days/status/1707161531832782989?s=20
Steal these packages
https://x.com/44_Days/status/1707163886380863812?s=20
Homework on the job
https://x.com/44_Days/status/1707166477177258112?s=20
Giant wax gourds