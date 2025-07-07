10 short videos from Dr. K to keep the ignorance doctor aways!
China is in the name, but we cover the world and all of humanity, past, present, future!
1-Shocking : China's HQ-29 Missile Can Destroy Satellites and Intercept Missiles in Space - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/shocking-chinas-hq-29-missile-can-destroy-satellites-and-intercept-missiles-in-space/
2-Psychiatrist exposes Western Fascism - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/psychiatrist-exposes-western-fascism/
3-Iran Buys Chinese Jets : A Nightmare for Israel and the US - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/iran-buys-chinese-jets-a-nightmare-for-israel-and-the-us/
4-Russia will never be a vassal state - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/russia-will-never-be-a-vassal-state/
5-A Truly Smart Cat - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/a-truly-smart-cat/
6-This is HOW empires collapse - and it's happening NOW - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/this-is-how-empires-collapses-and-its-happening-now/
7-Baidu New Open Source AI Model : China making US AI Companies Worthless - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/baidu-new-open-source-ai-model-china-making-ai-companies-worthless/
8-Biggest Win for Putin - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/biggest-win-for-putin/
9-A Giant Ship of Security : the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is 24 years old - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/a-giant-ship-of-security/
10-Cutting Edge Technology in the hands of civilized people - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/cutting-edge-technology-in-the-hands-of-civilized-peoples/
Jeff, is there any truth to this?:
---
This is a doozy of a story: Chinese Triads invaded Maine, purchased (with mortgages) several hundred buildings and converted them to illegal marijuana grows, mostly untouched by law enforcement
Trafficked workers; used potentially deadly, unlicensed pesticides by mixing them with sawdust and burning them to smoke the weed and kill pests without regard for the health consequences
https://merylnass.substack.com/p/this-is-a-doozy-of-a-story-chinese