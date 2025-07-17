Share this postSeek Truth From Facts Foundation#1-Amir&Jeff's Excellent China Adventure: money-free Chinese vending machine. The West must be very afraid, but we do not fear people-owned banks and their digital currency. 1-mn video.Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreChina Writers' Group#1-Amir&Jeff's Excellent China Adventure: money-free Chinese vending machine. The West must be very afraid, but we do not fear people-owned banks and their digital currency. 1-mn video.SORRY, forgot the video...Jeff J BrownJul 17, 2025Share this postSeek Truth From Facts Foundation#1-Amir&Jeff's Excellent China Adventure: money-free Chinese vending machine. The West must be very afraid, but we do not fear people-owned banks and their digital currency. 1-mn video.Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShareSubscribehttps://radiosinoland.com/2025/07/17/1-amirjeffs-excellent-china-adventure-money-free-chinese-vending-machine-the-west-must-be-very-afraid-but-we-do-not-fear-people-owned-banks-and-their-digital-currency-1-mn-video/Refer a friendThanks for reading Seek Truth From Facts Foundation! This post is public so feel free to share it.ShareShare this postSeek Truth From Facts Foundation#1-Amir&Jeff's Excellent China Adventure: money-free Chinese vending machine. The West must be very afraid, but we do not fear people-owned banks and their digital currency. 1-mn video.Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShare