1-2-3 CWG: Cynthia Chung, Matt Ehret and Jeff J. Brown
China Writers' Group: your one-stop brain shop for understanding our reality behind the West's Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines!
Above: these are part of a calligraphy collection at the Lianzhou, Guangdong Cultural Center (广东连州文化馆). What is so special about it is the Chinese characters are not written, but are three-dimensional. What is even more spectacular is that they are not carved, but are pieces of roots and branches found in nature, that are the shapes of the words needed. They are only sanded, stained and mounted to create the texts. The long text is by Mao Zedong, done in his unique writing style. I was totally blown away at how much patience and dedication it took to search for the desired wood/root pieces. Can you imagine? Simply breathtaking! Jeff
Beautiful and fascinating!