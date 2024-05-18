Above: these are part of a calligraphy collection at the Lianzhou, Guangdong Cultural Center (广东连州文化馆). What is so special about it is the Chinese characters are not written, but are three-dimensional. What is even more spectacular is that they are not carved, but are pieces of roots and branches found in nature, that are the shapes of the words needed. They are only sanded, stained and mounted to create the texts. The long text is by Mao Zedong, done in his unique writing style. I was totally blown away at how much patience and dedication it took to search for the desired wood/root pieces. Can you imagine? Simply breathtaking! Jeff

Cynthia Chung

Share

Matt Ehret

Leave a comment

Jeff J. Brown writes for Sputnik News: the Putin-Xi state visit and potential for bilateral tech cooperation. China Rising Radio Sinoland 240519

Refer a friend